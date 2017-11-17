Taylor is dealing with a bruised eye and is questionable for Saturday's game against the Celtics, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Taylor has been seeing significant run for the Hawks this year, posting 6.2 points and 2.4 assists across 16.1 minutes per game. If he's unavailable for Saturday's contest, Malcolm Delaney would probably see extra run. More word on Taylor's status should arrive following Saturday's morning shootaround.