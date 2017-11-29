Taylor (eye) returned to practice Wednesday and was seen wearing protective glasses, KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Taylor has been sidelined since mid-November with a retinal tear, though has made enough progress in his recovery to return to practice. No word has emerged yet as to when he will return to game action, but it seems possible he might be available for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers. He should likely be considered questionable until officially ruled out.