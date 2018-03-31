Taylor scored 12 points (5-18 FG, 0-3 3PT, 2-2 FT) to go with two rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Friday's 101-91 loss to Philadelphia.

Making his third straight start, Taylor once again scored in double-figures. However, the guard was less than efficient on Friday, shooting 5-of-18 for 27.3 percent. His 18 field goal attempts were a career-high. Taylor should have an extended run in the starting lineup with Dennis Schroder (ankle) being ruled out for the remaining six games of the regular season. He will look to extend his run of double-digit scoring performances against Orlando on Sunday.