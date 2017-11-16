Taylor totaled 12 points (4-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four assists, one rebound, and one steal in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 126-80 win over the Kings.

Taylor has earned 20-plus minutes in four of the last seven games, and he canned a career-high three treys in the blowout victory. Fellow backup guard Malcolm Delaney boasts the size to shift to shooting guard in smaller lineups, which is allowing Taylor to see more minutes than most third-string point guards. Nevertheless, there's only so much Taylor can accomplish in the box score as long as Dennis Schroder and Delaney are both healthy.