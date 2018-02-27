Taylor recorded 16 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-9 FT), three assists, one rebound and one steal across 21 minutes in Monday's 123-104 loss to the Lakers.

A game after putting up a career-high 17 points, Taylor followed it up with another 16 points Monday night. Taylor is capitalizing on Malcolm Delaney's absence with a knee injury, and the Hawks will continue to see what they have in the young point guard for the foreseeable future.