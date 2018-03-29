Hawks' Isaiah Taylor: Scores 20 points Wednesday
Taylor scored 20 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3PT, 8-9 FT) to go with two rebounds, eight assists and two steals in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 126-114 loss to Minnesota.
In the second of back-to-back starts, Taylor eclipsed the 20 point mark once again. The guard was an efficient 54.5 percent from the floor while sinking a career-high 8-of-9 free throws Wednesday. Starting in three out of the last four games, Taylor has found a rhythm offensively, averaging 16.7 points while playing 26.7 minutes per night. However, this run may come to an end with Dennis Schroder (ankle) possibly returning to the lineup as early as Friday against Philadelphia. If not, Taylor will have at least one more start to add to run of impressive scoring performances.
