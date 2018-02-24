Taylor scored 17 points (7-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding six assists and two steals in 23 minutes off the bench during Friday's 116-93 loss to the Pacers.

The second-year guard has the best performance of his brief career, and Taylor's now scored in double digits in the last three games in which he's played at least 20 minutes. He's not likely to be a big part of the Hawks' future, but with Malcolm Delaney still nursing a knee injury, the team will likely continue increasing Taylor's role in order to see what he's capable of.