Taylor will shift to a bench role for Sunday's matchup with the Celtics.

Taylor has been the Hawks starting point guard since Dennis Schroder (ankle) was ruled out for the rest of the season, but it appears coach Mike Budenholzer will experiment with Damion Lee in that top spot alongside DeAndre Bembry in the backcourt. As a result, Taylor heads to the bench and could be stuck with minutes in the upper-teens or low-20s. He'd already been trending in the wrong direction after logging 25 and 19 minutes, respectively, over the last two contests.