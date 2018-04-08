Hawks' Isaiah Taylor: Set for bench role Sunday
Taylor will shift to a bench role for Sunday's matchup with the Celtics.
Taylor has been the Hawks starting point guard since Dennis Schroder (ankle) was ruled out for the rest of the season, but it appears coach Mike Budenholzer will experiment with Damion Lee in that top spot alongside DeAndre Bembry in the backcourt. As a result, Taylor heads to the bench and could be stuck with minutes in the upper-teens or low-20s. He'd already been trending in the wrong direction after logging 25 and 19 minutes, respectively, over the last two contests.
More News
-
Hawks' Isaiah Taylor: One assist away from double-double•
-
Hawks' Isaiah Taylor: Scores 12 points in loss•
-
Hawks' Isaiah Taylor: Scores 20 points Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Isaiah Taylor: Pours in 26 points Sunday•
-
Hawks' Isaiah Taylor: Starting at point guard Sunday•
-
Hawks' Isaiah Taylor: Leads team in scoring during loss•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....