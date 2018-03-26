Hawks' Isaiah Taylor: Starting at point guard Sunday
Taylor will start at point guard in Sunday's game against the Rockets.
With Dennis Schroder (ankle) out Sunday, Taylor will get his second start at point guard in the last three games. In his last start against the Kings, Taylor scored an impressive 18 points to go along with three rebounds and three assists in 26 minutes.
