Taylor, with Dennis Schroder (rest) out, will start at point guard for Thursday's contest against the Kings, Jason Jones of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Taylor should see extended run Thursday, which could boost him into DFS relevance. In the 12 games this season that Taylor has seen over 20 minutes, he's averaged 11.7 points and 4.9 assists.

