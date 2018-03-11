Taylor (ankle) will start at point guard for Sunday's game against the Bulls, KL Chouinard of ATLand29.com reports.

Taylor was questionable for Sunday's contest with an ankle injury, but has since been cleared to take the court as usual. With Dennis Schroder (elbow) being ruled out, Taylor will get the opportunity to make the spot start in his place, giving him some temporary utility in DFS contests.

