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Hawks' Isaiah Wong: Leads Hawks in scoring Thursday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Wong finished with 20 points (7-11 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, two assists, four steals and one block across 22 minutes in Thursday's 96-64 Summer League loss to the Grizzlies.

Wong was the No. 55 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. He appeared in 21 regular-season games with the Pacers and Hornets, averaging 5.8 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists while shooting 38.2 percent from deep over 12.9 minutes. Wong is looking for another opportunity in the NBA, and while that could happen, he would likely need to work his way through the G League.

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