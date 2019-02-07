Hawks' Jabari Bird: Traded to Atlanta
Bird (personal) had been traded to Atlanta, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.
Bird has been away from the team since an arrest in September, but dealing him opens up a roster spot for Boston to become active in the buyout market. The Hawks' intentions are unclear, but they'll probably part ways with Bird in short order.
