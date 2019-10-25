Parker accumulated 18 points (8-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and one rebound across 23 minutes during Thursday's 117-100 victory over the Pistons.

Seven of the eight field goals Parker made came at the rim, and he continues to showcase his athleticism. The lack of supplementary stats and minutes is concerning, but if he keeps launching nearly one shot every two minutes, he could have a decent fantasy season.