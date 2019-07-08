Parker agreed to a two-year, $13 million deal with the Hawks on Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

At this price, Parker is a fairly low-risk option for the Hawks, who were in need of additional depth at the power forward position. Parker, who recently had his $20 million team option declined by the Wizards, averaged 15.0 points and 7.2 rebounds per game in the 25 games he played with Washington. While he certainly is yet to live up to the expectations of being the No. 2 overall pick, Parker did show that he is still capable of being a productive rotation player in the NBA. While young star John Collins is expected to hold things down at the power forward position in Atlanta this season, Parker should be able to carve out a role off the bench for the Hawks.