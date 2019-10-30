Hawks' Jabari Parker: Chips in off bench
Parker scored 12 points (5-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding two rebounds, two assists and two steals in 23 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 112-97 loss to the Heat.
The Hawks' offense got thrown into disarray when Trae Young left the game due to an ankle injury after playing only 11 minutes, and while Parker led the second unit in scoring, he was one of only two Atlanta players to score in double digits. The 24-year-old forward has given the team's bench some stability in the early going, but Parker might be called upon to take on a larger scoring load with Young expected to miss a couple of weeks.
