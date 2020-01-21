Hawks' Jabari Parker: Cleared for next phase of rehab
Parker (shoulder) will progress to the next phase of his rehab, which involves controlled movement and the reloading of his rotator cuff, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
The team noted that Parker will be re-evaluated again in two weeks, meaning he'll remain sidelined at least until early February and likely longer. He hasn't seen any game action since Jan. 3 against Boston.
