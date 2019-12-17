Hawks' Jabari Parker: Cleared for Tuesday
Parker (ankle) will play Tuesday against the Knicks.
Parker was added to the injury report Monday due to a minor ankle sprain, and as expected, he's received clearance to take the court Tuesday evening. He's averaging 27 minutes along with 13.7 points and 5.7 boards over his last seven starts.
