Hawks' Jabari Parker: Coming off bench
Parker will come off the bench Thursday against the Jazz, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Parker will give way to rookie Cam Reddish in the starting five as coach Lloyd Pierce looks to switch things up for the 6-22 Hawks. Through eight games this month, Parker is averaging 13.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 1.0 assist in 26.0 minutes.
