Hawks' Jabari Parker: Considered questionable
Parker (shoulder) has been given a questionable designation ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Bulls.
Parker ended up sitting out Friday's loss to the Bucks after being given a questionable tag and is in danger of missing a second straight. The return of John Collins has already been a big hit to Parker's minutes, and his current injury battle is making it hard to hold on to him even in deeper leagues. Confirmation on his status Saturday should come closer to tip-off.
