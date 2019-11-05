Hawks' Jabari Parker: Could be set for increased role
Parker could be set for an increased role while John Collins serves his 25-game suspension.
Parker had already been seeing regular minutes in the low-20s off the bench, but with Collins now out of the picture until late-December, Parker could move closer to 30 minutes per night. The Duke product may also be the top candidate to move into the starting lineup. Rookies De'Andre Hunter and Bruno Fernando, as well as Alex Len, also stand to benefit from Collins' absence.
