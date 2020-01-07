Hawks' Jabari Parker: Doesn't practice Tuesday
Parker (illness) didn't practice Tuesday, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Parker has missed five out of the past six matchups for the Hawks as his injury struggles continue. The forward, who remains without a firm timetable for his return, underwent a medical examination during practice Tuesday.
