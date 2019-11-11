Parker scored 27 points (13-23 FG, 1-6 3PT, 0-3 FT) to go with 11 rebounds in Sunday's loss to the Blazers.

Parker continues to log big minutes (37) in the absence of John Collins, whose suspension has vaulted Parker back into fantasy relevance in all formats. Over the last four games without Collins, Parker holds averages of 22.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks.