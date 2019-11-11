Hawks' Jabari Parker: Double-doubles in loss
Parker scored 27 points (13-23 FG, 1-6 3PT, 0-3 FT) to go with 11 rebounds in Sunday's loss to the Blazers.
Parker continues to log big minutes (37) in the absence of John Collins, whose suspension has vaulted Parker back into fantasy relevance in all formats. Over the last four games without Collins, Parker holds averages of 22.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks.
More News
-
Hawks' Jabari Parker: Scores season-high 25 points•
-
Hawks' Jabari Parker: Scores 18 in Wednesday's loss•
-
Hawks' Jabari Parker: Drops 19 in Tuesday's start•
-
Hawks' Jabari Parker: Draws start Tuesday•
-
Hawks' Jabari Parker: Could be set for increased role•
-
Hawks' Jabari Parker: Drops 23 in loss to Heat•
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.