Hawks' Jabari Parker: Downgraded to questionable
Parker (shoulder) was downgraded to questionable for Friday's game versus the Bucks, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The 24-year-old was originally considered probable for Friday's contest, but he's now been downgraded to questionable. Regardless of his availability, Parker is set for a reduced workload given the return of John Collins (suspension).
