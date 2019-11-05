Hawks' Jabari Parker: Draws start Tuesday
Parker is starting Tuesday's game against the Spurs, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
As expected, Parker is in line for an increased role while John Collins serves his 25-game suspension. Tuesday will mark Parker's first start of the season. He's averaging 13.8 points and 3.8 rebounds over 22.2 minutes (five games).
More News
-
Hawks' Jabari Parker: Could be set for increased role•
-
Hawks' Jabari Parker: Drops 23 in loss to Heat•
-
Hawks' Jabari Parker: Chips in off bench•
-
Hawks' Jabari Parker: Posts 18 points in season debut•
-
Hawks' Jabari Parker: Starting Thursday•
-
Hawks' Jabari Parker: Nears double-double in 20 minutes•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...