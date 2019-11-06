Hawks' Jabari Parker: Drops 19 in Tuesday's start
Parker scored 19 points (9-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding eight rebounds, two assists and a steal in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 108-100 win over the Spurs.
The 24-year-old forward saw a season high in minutes as he got his first start in place of the suspended John Collins, and Parker didn't waste his opportunity. With Collins out until just before Christmas, assuming his appeal isn't successful, Parker should be headed for a big spike in his production over the next six weeks.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...