Parker scored 19 points (9-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding eight rebounds, two assists and a steal in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 108-100 win over the Spurs.

The 24-year-old forward saw a season high in minutes as he got his first start in place of the suspended John Collins, and Parker didn't waste his opportunity. With Collins out until just before Christmas, assuming his appeal isn't successful, Parker should be headed for a big spike in his production over the next six weeks.