Parker scored 23 points (8-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-8 FT) while adding eight rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 106-97 loss to the Heat.

With Trae Young nursing an ankle injury, Parker led the Hawks in scoring and was the only Atlanta player to surpass 20 points. The 24-year-old forward has been the Hawks' best bench player in the early part of the 2019-20 season and is likely to see an expanded role as long as Young remains sidelined.