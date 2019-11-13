Hawks' Jabari Parker: Excels against Nuggets
Parker contributed 20 points (8-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds and four assists in Tuesday's 125-121 victory over the Nuggets.
Parker topped 20 points for the third-straight game, narrowly missing out on his second double-double of the season in the process. The sixth-year forward appears completely revitalized in his first season in Atlanta and has settled into an important complementary role since joining the starting lineup. In five games with the first unit, Parker's averaging 21.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists while shooting an impressive 56.2 percent from the field in 32.6 minutes per game.
