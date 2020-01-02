Hawks' Jabari Parker: Expected back Friday
Parker (shoulder) is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Celtics, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Parker is on track to return Friday in Boston after missing the past three games with a right shoulder impingement. Prior to getting hurt, Parker played just 15 minutes in back-to-back games, tallying a combined 12 points, four rebounds and one assist.
