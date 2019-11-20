Hawks' Jabari Parker: Expected to play Wednesday
Parker (shoulder) is expected to play Wednesday against the Bucks, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Right shoulder soreness originally made Parker questionable for Wednesday, but he's feeling better. Over the past eight games -- all starts -- he's averaged 19.4 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.8 combined steals/blocks and 1.8 assists across 31.4 minutes.
