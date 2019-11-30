Hawks' Jabari Parker: Falls back to earth Friday
Parker managed just four points, 10 rebounds, three steals and two assists in 31 minutes during Friday's 105-104 loss to Indiana.
Parker came in hot after scoring a season-high 33 points in his previous game. Unfortunately, he was not able to maintain his momentum, connecting on just 1-of-8 shot attempts, finishing with four points. He did add 10 rebounds and three steals to somewhat salvage his line. The sell-high window may have closed ever so slightly after this one but he will not have to wait long to get things going again, facing the Rockets on Saturday in Houston.
