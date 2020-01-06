Hawks' Jabari Parker: Goes through partial shootaround
Parker (illness) went through partial shootaround ahead of Monday's game against the Nuggets, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Parker's status remains up in the air Monday. Although a team update later in the day should provide clarification, if he's held out, De'Andre Hunter and Vince Carter could see more expanded roles.
