Hawks' Jabari Parker: Handed probable tag
Parker is probable for Tuesday's game against the Knicks due to a right ankle sprain, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Parker evidently came away from Sunday's matchup against the Lakers with an ankle injury, but he's not expected to miss any time while on the mend. The Hawks should clear up his status closer to Tuesday's tip.
