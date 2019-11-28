Parker had 33 points (13-23 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 14 rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 111-102 loss to the Bucks.

Parker turned in a gem Wednesday, keeping the Bucks close in a contest that should have been a blowout. Parker is having his best stretch of games in recent memory and has certainly made a strong case to remain in the starting lineup even when John Collins (suspension) returns. The thought had been that Collins would move back into the starting lineup, pushing Parker to the bench. However, given Parker's strong play and the fact the center rotation has been a mess, Collins could simply come in as the starting five.