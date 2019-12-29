Hawks' Jabari Parker: Likely out Monday
Parker (shoulder) is considered doubtful for Monday's game against Orlando, Brad Rowland of Locked On Hawks reports.
Parker continues to nurse a right shoulder impingement, and the team is expecting him to miss a third straight contest. With only three games on the schedule for Atlanta in Week 11, Parker is likely best left on the bench in most weekly lineup leagues.
