Hawks' Jabari Parker: Limited production in loss
Parker (shoulder) had 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3PT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 135-127 loss against the Bucks.
Parker hasn't reached the 15-point mark in any of his last three outings, although he remains a starter and a reliable scoring option for the Hawks. He continues to put up decent numbers, as he has scored in double digits in all but one game this season and averages 18.8 points per game in nine starts.
