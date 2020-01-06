Hawks' Jabari Parker: Officially doubtful Monday
Parker (illness) is officially doubtful for Monday's game against Denver, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Parker's failure to complete a full shootaround cast more doubt on his status Monday, which has officially been downgraded to doubtful. Look for De'Andre Hunter and Vince Carter to see expanded roles if he's ultimately held out.
