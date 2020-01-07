Hawks' Jabari Parker: Out at least two weeks
Parker underwent a non-surgical procedure on his right shoulder Tuesday and will be re-evaluated in two weeks Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Parker had missed five of the last six games due to a shoulder impingement, and he's now headed for rehab and treatment for the next few weeks. As Spencer notes, this doesn't necessarily mean that Parker will be ready for game action after this two-week period.
