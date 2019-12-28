Hawks' Jabari Parker: Out Saturday
Parker (shoulder) is out Saturday against the Bulls, Brad Rowland of Locked On Hawks reports.
Parker will miss his second straight contest due to a right shoulder injury. His next chance to play arrives Monday against the Magic.
