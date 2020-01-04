Parker ended with four points, three assists, two rebounds and one steal in 15 minutes during Friday's 109-106 loss to the Celtics.

Parker was back on the floor after missing three straight games with a shoulder injury. He played just 15 minutes off the bench but could see that increase if John Collins (back) is forced to miss time. Collins took a hard fall whilst attempting to block a shot and left the game immediately. There is no word on how significant the injury is but if he is unable to go Saturday, Parker could be worth a look as a DFS play.