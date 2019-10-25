Hawks' Jabari Parker: Posts 18 points in season debut
Parker accumulated 18 points (8-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and one rebound across 23 minutes during Thursday's 117-100 victory over the Pistons.
Seven of the eight field goals Parker made came at the rim, and he continues to showcase his athleticism. The lack of supplementary stats and minutes is concerning, but if he keeps launching nearly one shot every two minutes, he could have a decent fantasy season.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings for Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.