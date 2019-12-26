Hawks' Jabari Parker: Probable Friday
Parker is probable for Friday's game against the Bucks due to a right shoulder impingement, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Parker presumably picked up the injury during Monday's loss to Cleveland. Even if he does play, his workload is being reduced due to the return of John Collins, and it's unlikely Parker will have fantasy-relevant production.
