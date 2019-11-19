Hawks' Jabari Parker: Questionable for Wednesday
Parker is being considered a game-time decision for Wednesday's game against Milwaukee due to a right shoulder injury, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Parker's injury has been described as right shoulder pain, so it's hard to say whether he'll be cleared in time for Wednesday's action. The team will likely make a determination following Wednesday's shootaround.
