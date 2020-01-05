Hawks' Jabari Parker: Questionable Monday
Parker (illness) is considered questionable for Monday's game against Denver, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Parker has missed four of the last five games, most recently due to a throat infection that kept him on the sideline Saturday. The Hawks should issue an update after Monday's shootaround.
