Parker tallied 11 points, seven rebounds, one steal and one block in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 136-102 loss to Chicago.

Parker managed just 11 points during the loss, continuing his slow fantasy decline. Over the past two weeks, Parker is outside the top-130 and the looming return of John Collins only adds fuel to the fire in regards to Parker falling out of standard league relevance. He is not someone to drop just yet but that time could be coming if he can't get things turned around.