Hawks' Jabari Parker: Ruled out Friday
Parker (shoulder) won't play Friday against the Bucks, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Parker will miss Friday's clash due to a right shoulder impingement, missing a chance to take the court against his former team. Vince Carter and DeAndre' Bembry could see an uptick in minutes as a result.
