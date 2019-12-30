Hawks' Jabari Parker: Ruled out Monday
Parker (shoulder) will not play Monday against Orlando.
As expected, Parker will head for a third straight absence as he battles a shoulder impingement. It's unclear how long he'll remain on the shelf, but thus far the Hawks are yet to rule him out for more than one game at a time.
