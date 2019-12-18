Parker scored 10 points (4-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) in a loss to the Knicks on Tuesday, adding five boards, two assists and two steals.

Dealing with an ankle issue going into this game, Parker's 19-minute load was a little lighter than the 27.4 minutes per game he was getting before this one. The 24-year old got off to a hot start when he was plugged into the starting lineup on Nov. 5, but has since cooled off a bit, posting 12.3 points, 0.9 threes, 5.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.2 steals per game with a 47.4 field-goal percentage over his last nine contests before this one. That production is still good for standard league value, but it's a far cry from the unsustainable, early-round value he was posting through his first six starts of the season.