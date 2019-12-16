Parker put up 12 points (4-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in a loss to the Lakers on Sunday.

In the midst of his best fantasy season in three years, Parker has started every game this year outside of the first five. The 24-year old's role will likely take a hit when John Collins returns from his suspension on Dec. 23. In the meantime, Parker has been putting up 15.6 points, 1.4 triples, 6.4 boards, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per game on 57.4 percent shooting over his last five contests.