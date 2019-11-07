Parker pitched in 18 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 113-93 loss to the Bulls.

Parker matched Trae Young for the team high in minutes, albeit in a blowout loss. While Parker finished with more turnovers (four) than dimes, he made a rare contribution on the defensive end and remains the best bet to fill the void left by John Collins (suspension).